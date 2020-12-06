Transfer leads No. 24 Michigan women past Wright State 82-59

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Junior transfer Leigha Brown scored 24 points on 9-of-11 shooting, Naz Hillmon added a double-double and No. 24 Michigan rolled to an 82-59 win over Wright State on Sunday.

Brown, who led Nebraska in scoring last season, helped the Wolverines (4-0) get off to a strong start by hitting all four of her shots in the first quarter. She scored nine points and the lead was 26-16.

Hillmon, who finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds, scored 11 points in the second quarter, including the last eight to push the halftime lead to 48-27. Brown, a 6-foot-1 wing out of Indiana, also had seven rebounds.

Michigan lost nine points off its lead in a cold third quarter but still finished at 49% shooting for the game. The Wolverines were 7 of 15 from 3-point range and went 19 of 26 from the foul line.

Wright State (0-2), which got 17 points from Angel Baker, shot 31%, going 1 of 18 from distance and 10 of 19 from the line.

