Trimble, Southern Miss avoid elimination, beat Ole Miss 10-7

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Reed Trimble hit a two-run home run and added an RBI single during a seven-run first inning by Southern Miss and the Golden Eagles beat Mississippi 10-7 on Sunday night to avoid elimination at the Oxford Regional.

The teams play again Sunday for the regional title and a berth in the Super Regional. No. 2 seed Southern Miss (33-20) will play its fifth game in four days. The Golden Eagles lost to Florida State on Friday, beat Southeast Missouri State in a loser-out game Saturday and eliminated FSU with a 7-4 win earlier Sunday.