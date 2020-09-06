Trout hits 300th career home run, sets Angels career mark

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout became the team's career home run leader when he hit No. 300 Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader against Houston.

Trout broke a tie with Tim Salmon for the franchise record. Trout had matched Salmon with a homer Friday night, and has connected five times in eight games.

Trout's major league-leading 15th homer came in the third inning, a two-run drive off Brandon Bielak.

The three-time AL MVP, who won the award last year, is in his 10th season. The 29-year-old Trout is the 16th player to reach the 300-homer mark before turning 30 and the 11th fastest by age to do it.

Trout is the 151st player overall to hit at least 300 home runs.

Salmon played his entire 14-year career with the Angels from 1992 to 2006 and was part of their only World Series championship in 2002. He is part of the team's broadcast crew and was at Saturday's game.

“I knew the day he signed the extension that he was going to pass it,” Salmon said on Fox Sports West after Trout broke the record. “All records are meant to be broken.”

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Andrelton Simmons, left, and Shohei Ohtani, of Japan, during the third inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Anaheim, Calif.

In March 2019, Trout signed a 12-year contract worth $426.5 million.

