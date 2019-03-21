Trout plays full game a day after receiving record contract

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout smiles as he walks onto the field with teammates before a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout smiles as he walks onto the field with teammates before a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Scottsdale, Ariz. Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Photo: Elaine Thompson, AP Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Trout plays full game a day after receiving record contract 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels manager Brad Ausmus likes to have his regulars play nine innings at least once in a spring training game and on Thursday, it was Mike Trout's turn against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

"He's making all that money, he needs to play nine," Ausmus said.

Trout, who received a 12-year, $426.5 million contract Wednesday, went 1-for-4 with an RBI single in the Angels' 2-1 win over the D-backs. Trout struck out on a checked swing in the first against Arizona's Merrill Kelly, delivered the two-out RBI single in the third, then was called out on strikes in the sixth. He grounded out to end the eighth.

The Angels have two more days in Arizona before playing the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday in Anaheim in an exhibition series. Team officials have said Trout will not talk about his contract until Sunday when the Angels hold a news conference outside Angel Stadium.

NOTES: Ausmus said right-hander Taylor Cole will not be ready for the start of the season because of discomfort in his shoulder. ... Jarrett Parker also is taking a few days off because of soreness in his oblique. ... Ausmus was asked if there was any chance two-way player Shohei Ohtani could play in April. Ohtani is rehabbing from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow and was expected to be the designated hitter this year. "I'd be shocked if it happened," Ausmus said. "I wouldn't put 'no chance' on it. I wouldn't bet my family on it." Asked if he'd wager $25, Ausmus said, yes, but added: "Keep in mind it's an easy $25 for me to make because I can control what he does."

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports