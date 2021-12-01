Tuesday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bellingham 35, Friday Harbor 15 Cascade Christian Academy 63, Waterville-Mansfield 18 Central Kitsap 44, South Kitsap 37 Clarkston 65, Lewis and Clark 40 Ellensburg 78, Wenatchee 15 Freeman 53, Pullman 40 Goldendale 54, Columbia (White Salmon) 42 Kiona-Benton 46, River View 43 Lynnwood 59, Jackson 51 North Creek 64, Kentlake 21 Othello 64, Cle Elum\/Roslyn 14 Post Falls, Idaho 65, Central Valley 47 R.A. Long 56, Heritage 42 Rainier 44, Black Hills 26 Sammamish 53, Eastside Prep 13 Southridge 39, West Valley (Yakima) 17 Stanwood 57, Anacortes 22 Sunnyside 34, Grandview 21 Tumwater 56, Washougal 51 West Valley (Spokane) 83, Cheney 37 Willapa Valley 28, Hoquiam 27 POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS= Easton vs. Riverside Christian, ccd. ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/