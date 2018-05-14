Tunisia coach calls up 29 players for World Cup camp

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisia coach Nabil Maaloul has called up 29 players including Rennes forward Wahbi Khazri for a World Cup training camp.

The list features several French league players, with Montpellier midfielder Elyess Skhiri and Nice forward Bassem Srarfi among others.

Tunisia will be without its best player at the World Cup after forward Youssef Msakni injured his cruciate knee ligament while playing for his club last month. Esperance Tunis forward Taha Yassine Khenissi has also been ruled out because of a muscular injury.

Tunisia will take on Portugal on May 28 in Braga before traveling to Switzerland for another friendly against Turkey. Tunisia will play its final warmup match in Russia against Spain on June 8.

Tunisia plays England on June 18 and also faces Belgium and Panama in Group G.