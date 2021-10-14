Turris scores shootout winner, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 Oct. 14, 2021 Updated: Oct. 14, 2021 2:36 a.m.
Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko, lying on ice, gives up a goal to Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Vancouver Canucks' Tanner Pearson (70) crashes against Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith celebrates the team's shootout win over the Vancouver Canucks in an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Vancouver Canucks' Alex Chiasson (39) picks up a rebound from Edmonton Oilers goalie Mike Smith (41) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Vancouver Canucks' Conor Garland (8) and Edmonton Oilers' Darnell Nurse (25) look for the puck during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Vancouver Canucks celebrate a goal against the Edmonton Oilers during the third period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Edmonton Oilers gather around center ice before the team's NHL hockey game against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
Vancouver Canucks' goalie Thatcher Demko (35) gives up a goal to Edmonton Oilers' Jesse Puljujarvi (13) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, in Edmonton, Alberta.
EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Kyle Turris scored the shootout winner and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
Turris, a 32-year-old forward who had a career high 64 points with the Ottawa Senators in 2014-2015, has fallen on tough times recently with five points in 27 games with the Oilers last season. He is eager to turn things around.