https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Twins-1-Astros-0-13805570.php
Twins 1, Astros 0
|Houston
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Altuve 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bregman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Brntley lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|E.Rsrio dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Correa ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Garver c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gurriel 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Ma.Gnzl 1b-3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Reddick rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|White dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Chrns c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Mrsnick cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Sprnger ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|26
|1
|3
|1
|Houston
|000
|000
|000—0
|Minnesota
|001
|000
|00x—1
E_R.Chirinos (3). DP_Houston 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Houston 6, Minnesota 4. 2B_Schoop (8), Cruz (6). HR_Adrianza (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Houston
|Verlander L,4-1
|6
|2
|1
|1
|2
|7
|Rondon
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Valdez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,3-2
|7
|4
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Rogers H,6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Parker S,6-6
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Rogers.
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Bill Miller; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Doug Eddings.
T_2:31. A_12,615 (38,649).
View Comments