Twins 10, Mariners 5
|Seattle
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|J.Plnco ss
|6
|2
|2
|1
|K.Sager dh
|5
|1
|2
|1
|C.Cron 1b
|5
|1
|1
|2
|Do.Sntn rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|2
|3
|3
|D.Moore ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Gnzalez lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Vglbach 1b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Narvaez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Kepler rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|T.Bckhm ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adranza 3b
|5
|1
|3
|0
|D.Grdon 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|J.Cstro c
|4
|1
|0
|1
|Long 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Buxton cf
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Wllmson lf
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Totals
|34
|5
|7
|4
|Totals
|39
|10
|14
|9
|Seattle
|000
|001
|022—
|5
|Minnesota
|001
|006
|30x—10
E_Brennan (2), Long (2). DP_Seattle 1. LOB_Seattle 8, Minnesota 12. 2B_K.Seager (3), D.Moore (5), Vogelbach (9), Long (7), Gonzalez (11), Schoop (15). HR_C.Cron (15), Cruz (12).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Seattle
|Kikuchi
|5
|6
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Brennan L,2-6
|0
|1
|4
|4
|2
|0
|Gearrin
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|Biddle
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Scott
|1
|2-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Minnesota
|Pineda
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Harper W,2-0 BS,1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Morin
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Romero
|0
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Magill
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
Brennan pitched to 4 batters in the 6th
Romero pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Biddle (Schoop). WP_Brennan, Biddle, Romero.
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Paul Emmel; Second, Mike Estabrook; Third, Chad Fairchild.
T_3:49. A_31,912 (38,649).
