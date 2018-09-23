Minnesota Oakland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Mauer dh 4 1 2 0 Martini lf 4 0 1 0
J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0
Cave cf 4 1 2 2 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0
Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0
Austin 1b 4 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 3 1
Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 4 0 2 0
Adranza 3b 4 0 2 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0
Gimenez c 3 0 0 1 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0
G.Petit 2b 3 0 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0
Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0
Lowrie ph 0 0 0 0
Lucroy c 3 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 1 8 1
Minnesota 200 300 000—5
Oakland 010 000 000—1

E_M.Chapman (19), Lucroy (10). DP_Minnesota 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Oakland 9. 2B_Adrianza (23), Laureano (11). HR_Cave (12), M.Olson (28). CS_Cave (1). SF_Gimenez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Gibson W,9-13 7 1-3 7 1 1 3 3
Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Moya 0 1 0 0 0 0
May S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2
Oakland
Cahill L,6-4 3 1-3 5 5 3 0 5
Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 2
Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2
Hendriks 2 2 0 0 0 1
Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_35,754 (46,765).