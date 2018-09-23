Twins 5, Athletics 1

Minnesota Oakland ab r h bi ab r h bi Mauer dh 4 1 2 0 Martini lf 4 0 1 0 J.Plnco ss 4 0 0 0 M.Chpmn 3b 4 0 0 0 Cave cf 4 1 2 2 Pscotty rf 4 0 2 0 Grssman lf 4 1 1 0 K.Davis dh 3 0 0 0 Austin 1b 4 1 0 0 M.Olson 1b 4 1 3 1 Kepler rf 4 1 1 1 Lureano cf 4 0 2 0 Adranza 3b 4 0 2 1 Semien ss 4 0 0 0 Gimenez c 3 0 0 1 Pinder 2b 2 0 0 0 G.Petit 2b 3 0 1 0 Joyce ph 1 0 0 0 Barreto 2b 0 0 0 0 Lowrie ph 0 0 0 0 Lucroy c 3 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 9 5 Totals 33 1 8 1

Minnesota 200 300 000—5 Oakland 010 000 000—1

E_M.Chapman (19), Lucroy (10). DP_Minnesota 2, Oakland 2. LOB_Minnesota 3, Oakland 9. 2B_Adrianza (23), Laureano (11). HR_Cave (12), M.Olson (28). CS_Cave (1). SF_Gimenez (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Minnesota Gibson W,9-13 7 1-3 7 1 1 3 3 Duffey 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Moya 0 1 0 0 0 0 May S,1-1 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 2 Oakland Cahill L,6-4 3 1-3 5 5 3 0 5 Kelley 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Petit 1 1 0 0 0 2 Pagan 1 0 0 0 0 2 Hendriks 2 2 0 0 0 1 Wendelken 1 1 0 0 0 0

Moya pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Tony Randazzo; First, Nick Mahrley; Second, Lance Barrett; Third, Bill Welke.

T_3:02. A_35,754 (46,765).