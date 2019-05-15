https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/Twins-8-Angels-7-13848503.php
Twins 8, Angels 7
|Los Angeles
|Minnesota
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|L Stlla 3b
|5
|1
|4
|1
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Trout cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|J.Plnco dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Ohtani dh
|6
|1
|1
|0
|E.Rsrio lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|Simmons ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|C.Cron 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Goodwin rf
|4
|2
|4
|1
|Astdllo 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Lucroy c
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Schoop 2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Fltcher lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Adranza ss
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Walsh 1b
|5
|0
|3
|0
|J.Cstro c
|3
|2
|1
|2
|Cozart pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Rengifo 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|43
|7
|18
|7
|Totals
|32
|8
|10
|8
|Los Angeles
|001
|002
|103—7
|Minnesota
|020
|042
|00x—8
E_C.Cron (4), Cahill (1). DP_Los Angeles 1, Minnesota 1. LOB_Los Angeles 14, Minnesota 5. 2B_Goodwin 2 (9), Lucroy (4), E.Rosario (6), Adrianza (1). 3B_J.Polanco (5). HR_La Stella (11), Lucroy (6), J.Castro (6), Buxton (2). CS_Kepler (3). SF_Goodwin (2), Astudillo (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Los Angeles
|Cahill L,2-4
|4
|1-3
|6
|6
|6
|2
|1
|Bard
|1
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Ramirez
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|Odorizzi W,6-2
|5
|1-3
|9
|3
|3
|2
|3
|May H,6
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Magill
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harper
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Parker H,4
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Hildenberger
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Morin S,1-1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_by Morin (Trout). WP_Cahill 2, Magill.
Umpires_Home, Eric Cooper; First, Andy Fletcher; Second, Will Little; Third, Joe West.
T_3:41. A_31,919 (38,649).
