Twins' Duffey awarded victory day later

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Minnesota Twins right-hander Tyler Duffey was awarded a win on Saturday, a day after pitching in a 4-3 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Duffey entered Friday night's game with two outs and a runner at second base in the sixth inning, Texas having taken a 3-2 lead on the last batter faced by starter Jake Odorizzi. Duffey struck out Rougned Odor, the only batter he faced.

The Twins scored twice in the seventh and held the lead the rest of the way. Sam Dyson pitched a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning and was given the win by the official scorer.

Duffey said he was informed Saturday afternoon that Elias Sports Bureau named him the winner the day after.

"First one that I'm aware of," said Duffey, who is now 3-1 with wins in his last two appearances. "Wins for relievers don't really hold any water anyway. I guess it's cool."

