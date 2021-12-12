UAB 103, MILLSAPS 29

|FG
|FT
|Reb
|MILLSAPS
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Gillihan
|16
|0-5
|1-2
|0-0
|0
|3
|1
|Ursin
|25
|1-5
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|2
|Williams
|20
|3-14
|2-2
|1-5
|1
|0
|9
|Evans
|26
|3-15
|1-2
|1-3
|0
|4
|7
|Bry.Brown
|8
|0-0
|0-0
|0-1
|1
|0
|0
|Hogan
|30
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|0
|0
|Rucker
|23
|1-4
|0-0
|0-2
|1
|2
|3
|Bass
|14
|0-1
|0-0
|2-4
|0
|0
|0
|Carter
|12
|0-5
|0-0
|0-3
|1
|0
|0
|Roth
|10
|3-4
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|1
|7
|Bro.Brown
|7
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Stephen
|5
|0-1
|0-0
|0-2
|0
|1
|0
|Ughovwa
|4
|0-1
|0-0
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|200
|11-57
|4-6
|7-31
|4
|14
|29
Percentages: FG .193, FT .667.