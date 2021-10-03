UC Davis pulls away with trick play, beats Idaho 27-20

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Wide receiver Carson Crawford tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to McCallan Castles midway through the fourth quarter and eighth-ranked UC Davis held on to beat Idaho 27-20 on Saturday night.

UC Davis' Trent Tompkins threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Jared Harrell that tied the game 20-20 with 14:08 remaining. On the Aggies' next series, Tompkins lateraled to Crawford, who then hit Castles in stride for the go-ahead score. Castles made the diving catch while dragging a defender across the goal line with 8:05 to play.