UC Irvine 91, Cal St.-Fullerton 61
Kamga 7-15 2-2 18, Rowe 4-8 9-11 18, Arnold 1-6 2-2 4, Awosika 0-4 0-2 0, Clare 4-9 3-4 13, V.Lee 0-3 1-2 1, Pitts 1-1 1-4 3, Wang 1-2 0-2 2, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, San Antonio 1-2 0-0 2, Taban 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-51 18-29 61.
Worku 4-6 2-2 11, Edgar 2-6 0-0 5, Leonard 6-11 0-0 15, Greene 8-10 2-2 18, Artest 1-3 1-2 4, I.Lee 1-2 0-0 3, Rutherford 5-6 8-8 18, Welp 2-7 5-5 9, Johnson 2-3 2-2 6, Keeler 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-56 20-21 91.
Halftime_UC Irvine 54-34. 3-Point Goals_Cal St.-Fullerton 5-15 (Clare 2-4, Kamga 2-5, Rowe 1-1, Venzant 0-1, Arnold 0-4), UC Irvine 7-11 (Leonard 3-5, Edgar 1-1, Worku 1-1, Artest 1-2, I.Lee 1-2). Fouled Out_Rutherford, Welp. Rebounds_Cal St.-Fullerton 17 (Rowe 6), UC Irvine 38 (Greene 12). Assists_Cal St.-Fullerton 10 (Rowe, Awosika 3), UC Irvine 21 (Worku 6). Total Fouls_Cal St.-Fullerton 20, UC Irvine 30. A_2,780 (4,984).