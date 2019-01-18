UConn basketball game moved up for winter storm

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — The tipoff of a men's basketball game scheduled for Saturday at the University of Connecticut has been moved up because of an impending winter storm.

UConn will host Tulane at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs beginning at 2 p.m. instead of 7:30 p.m.

The Tulane team is planning to fly home after the game to avoid the storm.

The storm is expected to hit Connecticut late Saturday and drop several inches of snow before turning over to a wintry mix of frozen precipitation or rain.