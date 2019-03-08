UConn's Collier named AAC player of the year

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — UConn's Napheesa Collier, averaging a double-double this season, is the player of the year and defensive player of the year in the American Athletic Conference.

The senior forward on Friday becomes the first player to earn both awards in the same AAC season.

Her coach, Geno Auriemma, whose team has never lost an AAC game, was named coach of the year. Teammate Christyn Williams was honored as the league's freshman of the year.

Collier is averaging 20.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for UConn (28-2, 12-2 AAC), which has gone 117-0 since the league was formed in 2013 and has won all five conference tournaments.

Cincinnati's Florence Sifa was selected the AAC's newcomer of the year, UCF's Kayla Thigpen was honored as sixth player of the year and Tulane's Krystal Freeman was the league's most improved player.