UEFA punishes Shakhtar Donetsk, Lazio for fan racism

Lazio's Senad Lulic, right, celebrates with Luis Alberto after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Serie A soccer match between Lazio and Parma at Rome's Olympic stadium, Sunday, March 17, 2019.

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA has ordered Shakhtar Donetsk and Lazio to close parts of their stadium next season because of racist fan behavior at Europa League games.

Shakhtar fans displayed a far-right banner at a home game against Eintracht Frankfurt in February.

Lazio fans were seen performing Nazi salutes at an away game against Sevilla in February. The Rome club has long had far-right elements among its fans.

UEFA says both clubs must shut stadium sections at their next home game in European competition.

Shakhtar, which has a seven-point lead in the Ukrainian league, is likely to play in the Champions League group stage next season.

Lazio is currently sixth in Serie A and could enter the next Europa League. UEFA also fined Lazio 20,000 euros ($22,500).

