UCF's Aaron Robinson injured on season-opening kickoff

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — UCF defensive back Aaron Robinson was injured on the opening kickoff of the Knights' season.

The sophomore transfer from Alabama was covering the kickoff Thursday night and hit UConn's Keyion Dixon as he returned the ball 16 yards out of the end zone.

Robinson, who appeared to collide head-first with another UCF player, lay motionless near the spot of the tackle as his teammates kneeled nearby in prayer.

Medics worked on him for about 9 minutes, cutting away his shoulder pads and taking the facemask off his helmet before strapping him to a stretcher. Robinson gave a thumbs-up sign while leaving the field.

There was no immediate word on Robinson's condition. A school spokesman says the team does not usually provide information about injuries.

The play was the first for any ranked team this season. No. 21 UCF came into the game on a 13-game winning streak.