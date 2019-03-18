UNCG, Indiana, Bama and TCU earn top seeds in NIT

UNC Greensboro, Indiana, Alabama and TCU are the No. 1 seeds for the 32-team National Invitation Tournament.

UNC Greensboro (28-6) was hoping to give the Southern Conference its first at-large NCAA Tournament bid and appeared to be in the field until Oregon upset Washington for the Pac-12 title on Saturday night.

The Spartans, who open the NIT against Campbell, lost to Wofford for the third time in the championship game of the league tournament. Greensboro's other losses this season were a six-point setback at LSU, a 17-point loss at Kentucky and a conference loss at Furman.

Among the second seeds is North Carolina State of the Atlantic Coast Conference, which was disappointed at being snubbed by the NCAA Tournament despite a strong resume. The Wolfpack meets Hofstra of the Colonial on Tuesday.

