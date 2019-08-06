US equestrian Eve Jobs makes jumping debut at Pan Am Games

LIMA, Peru (AP) — Eve Jobs had a strong performance for the U.S. jumping team in her debut at the Pan American Games on Tuesday.

The youngest daughter of the Apple founder and former CEO, Steve Jobs, is so far ranked sixth overall among 50 participants.

The U.S. jumping team's first qualifier was held in Peru's capital city. Jobs, from Los Altos Hills, California, had a time of 71.16. The U.S. team was top-ranked going into the next round.

"It's my first time in the Pan Ams, my first time in Peru and I've had a really wonderful week, so hopefully it continues," she said.

Jobs rode Venue d'Fees des Hazalles, her 14-year-old Belgian Warmblood mare. She called the horse "a phenomenal ride" who gives her confidence.

"I'm just really proud of the partnership I have with her," she said. "I had a little bit of nerves going into the first day. I think, you know, I just wanted to perform well for my team, and for myself, and my horse jumped amazing. I couldn't be happier with my round."

The 21-year-old is currently ranked in the top 10 in the FEI Jumping U25 rankings. Her passion for horses began early — at the age of 2, when her parents first sat her on a horse. She began riding at 6 and continues training and competing while she attends Stanford University.

Eve Jobs of the U.S. is congratulated by a member of Team USA after competing on her horse Venue d'Fees des Hazalles in the first classification round of individual and team equestrian jumping at the Pan American Games in Lima, Peru, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.

"I went through the ponies and then all like the junior divisions, and I'm really happy to be here now in my career," she said.

