US figure skating championships move forward with fans DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Jan. 5, 2022 Updated: Jan. 5, 2022 12:47 p.m.
1 of6 FILE - Nathan Chen performs during the men's short program at the Skate America figure skating event Oct. 22, 2021, in Las Vegas. Chen, who goes for his sixth consecutive national championship this week at what amounts to the Olympic trials for next month's Beijing Games, has spoken with 2010 gold medalist Evan Lysacek about the path to the top of the podium. Lysacek won in Vancouver with an unmatched artistic program even though he never had the jumps Chen has. Nowadays, every elite male skater has those jumps, led by Chen and his mastery of the quad. David Becker/AP Show More Show Less
2 of6 FILE - United States Olympic Winter Games figure skating ice dancers Madison Hubbell and Zach Donohue pose for a portrait at the 2017 Team USA Media Summit Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017, in Park City, Utah. When they take the ice in Nashville in January 2022 for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, they will be heavy favorites to qualify for the Olympics — and will carry solid medals credentials to the Beijing Games. Rick Bowmer/AP Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6 FILE - Alysa Liu performs during the women's free skate at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, in Las Vegas. Alysa Liu just might be the best hope America has to knock one of the Russian women off the figure skating podium at the Beijing Olympics. But first, the 16-year-old from California has to navigate the U.S. championships in Nashville, where she won the first of her two titles at the sprightly age of 13 but finished a disappointing fourth a year ago. John Locher/AP Show More Show Less
5 of6 FILE- United States' Evan Lysacek performs his short program during the men's figure skating competition at the Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2010. Nathan Chen, who goes for his sixth consecutive national championship this week at what amounts to the Olympic trials for next month's Beijing Games, has spoken with 2010 gold medalist Lysacek about the path to the top of the podium. Lysacek won in Vancouver with an unmatched artistic program even though he never had the jumps Chen has. Nowadays, every elite male skater has those jumps, led by Chen and his mastery of the quad. Mark Baker/AP Show More Show Less
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The sight of figure skating fans strolling past the historic Ryman Auditorium and mingling around the entrance to Bridgestone Arena for the U.S. championships this week is at once fabulous and frightening.
Fabulous in that it should provide plenty of energy and atmosphere for the athletes, who last year had to skate before a sea of cardboard cutouts in Las Vegas because of the COVID-19 pandemic.