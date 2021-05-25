US grants Cuban baseball players visas days before tourney

HAVANA (AP) — The U.S. government finally issued visas for the players and coaches of the Cuban national baseball team to compete in the Baseball Americas Olympic qualifying tournament starting Monday in Florida.

Players and executives with the Cuban team had expressed concern about delays in the visas for the tourney to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics, which had led them to apply for them in Mexico, Panama and Guyana. U.S. sanctions had hindered applying for the visas in Havana, but arrangements were made at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba’s capital.