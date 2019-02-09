UTSA tops FAU 86-74 behind Jackson, Wallace

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jhivvan Jackson and Keaton Wallace scored 24 points apiece as UTSA stretched its home win streak to 10 games, defeating Florida Atlantic 86-74 on Saturday. Wallace also had eight rebounds for the Roadrunners.

Giovanni De Nicolao had 10 points and nine assists for UTSA (15-10, 9-3 Conference USA).

Kevaughn Ellis had 14 points for the Owls (14-11, 5-7). Michael Forrest added 13 points. Anthony Adger had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

UTSA plays Southern Miss on the road on Thursday. Florida Atlantic plays North Texas at home on Thursday.

