Uganda Olympic team member tests positive for coronavirus YURI KAGEYAMA, Associated Press June 19, 2021 Updated: June 19, 2021 9:28 p.m.
1 of8 Members of Uganda’s Olympic team arrive at Narita Airport in Narita, near Tokyo Saturday, June 19, 2021. A member of the team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks. (Sadayuki Goto/Kyodo News via AP) Sadayuki Goto/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — A member of Uganda’s Olympic team has tested positive for the coronavirus and was barred entry into Japan, in the first detected infection among arriving athletes for the Tokyo Games opening in five weeks.
The eight other members of the team left early Sunday by chartered bus for host town Osaka, central Japan, where COVID-19 cases are still being reported.