Uguak, Kennedy carry Loyola of Chicago past Bradley 67-66

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Aher Uguak had 11 points and 11 rebounds, Marquise Kennedy made the game-winning free throw and Loyola of Chicago beat Bradley 67-66 in a regular-season finale on Saturday.

Elijan Childs' 3-point play with 46 seconds left put Bradley up 66-65 with 46 seconds left before Kennedy made two from the line with 29 seconds to go for the final score. Childs'attempt at the buzzer rimmed out.

Cameron Krutwig had 16 points and three assists for Loyola of Chicago (21-10, 13-5 Missouri Valley Conference). Lucas Williamson added 15 points and Kennedy had eight.

Childs had 21 points and nine rebounds for the Braves (20-11, 11-7). Nate Kennell added 19 points. Darrell Brown had 18 points.

The Ramblers improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Loyola of Chicago defeated Bradley 62-51 on Feb. 1.

