ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Facing fourth-and-3 near midfield on its first possession, Cole Smith completed a 7-yard pass to Jacob Birmelin and Princeton pressed on from there to score the first of three straight touchdowns and defeat Cornell 34-16 on Friday night.

The undefeated Tigers (7-0, 4-0 Ivy League), ranked No. 15 in the FCS coaches poll, piled up 334 yards of total offense and scored on their first six possessions into the third quarter.