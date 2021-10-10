Urías hits, pitches Dodgers past Giants to even NLDS series JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer Oct. 10, 2021 Updated: Oct. 10, 2021 1:24 a.m.
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Julio Urías shut down San Francisco and contributed an RBI single for his cause, Cody Bellinger and AJ Pollock delivered two-run doubles to blow it open in the sixth, and the Los Angeles Dodgers pounded the Giants 9-2 on Saturday night to even their NL Division Series at one game apiece.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts declared earlier in the day, “We're going to play this game essentially like a do or die,” and the reigning World Series champions did just that by continuing to add on, including Will Smith's leadoff homer in the eighth.