Urena, three relievers combine on 2-hitter against Nationals













Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 2 of 4 Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 3 of 4 Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Washington Nationals starting pitcher Jeremy Hellickson delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Image 4 of 4 Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, center, avoids getting put out by Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Washington Nationals' Bryce Harper, center, avoids getting put out by Miami Marlins first baseman Justin Bour, left, during the first inning of a baseball game, Sunday, July 29, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Brynn Anderson, AP Urena, three relievers combine on 2-hitter against Nationals 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Jose Urena and three relievers combined on a two-hitter for the Miami Marlins in a 5-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Sunday to split a four-game series.

Urena threw six scoreless innings allowing only one hit. Adam Conley, Brad Ziegler, and Drew Steckenrider each pitched an inning in relief for the Marlins.

Miami was outscored 19-4 losing the first two games before limiting the Nationals to one run on seven hits in the final two games.

Washington is 5-7 in its last 12 games and at 52-53 trailing Philadelphia and Atlanta in the division, the front office has decisions to make ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline.

Urena (3-10) scattered four walks and struck out five to earn his first victory at home this season after going 0-8 in his first 13 starts.

Jeremy Hellickson (4-2) allowed five runs, three earned, and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

Urena gave the Marlins an early lead with a base hit in the second.

Martin Prado's double to deep center field past Bryce Harper gave Miami a 2-0 lead in the third.

Miami plated three runs in the fifth on a base hit by Prado, an error by second baseman Daniel Murphy, and a double by Miguel Rojas to push the lead to 5-0.

Murphy lined out with two runners on base to end the game.

Harper and Matt Adams had the lone hits for the Nationals.

UP NEXT

Nationals: RHP Tanner Roark (4-12, 4.55 ERA) will open a 10-game homestand on Tuesday against the New York Mets.

Marlins: LHP Wei-Yin Chen (3-7, 5.65) will take the mound on Monday to begin a three-game series at Atlanta.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball