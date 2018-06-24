Uruguay defender Gimenez ruled out of final group match

SAMARA, Russia (AP) — Uruguay defender Jose Maria Gimenez has been ruled out of the team's final World Cup group match against Russia because of a right thigh injury.

Gimenez scored in the team's opening match of the tournament, a 1-0 victory over Egypt. La Celeste also defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 to secure a spot in the round of 16 heading into Monday's group final against host Russia.

The stout defending from the 23-year-old Atletico Madrid center back has been key to the team's two wins. Uruguay coach Oscar Tabarez wouldn't reveal Sunday who would replace Gimenez.

Russia has also qualified for the round of 16, and Monday's match will be for the top spot in Group A.

Uruguay, ranked No. 14 in the world, is making its 12th overall World Cup appearance. The South American country won the tournament in 1930 as host, and again in 1950.