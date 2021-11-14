Utah State 48, San Jose St. 17

Utah St. 0 24 7 17 - 48 San Jose St. 7 7 3 0 - 17 First Quarter SJSU_Reed 58 interception return (Mercurio kick), 1:10. Second Quarter SJSU_Nevens 1 run (Mercurio kick), 14:26. USU_Scarver 2 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 12:40. USU_D.Wright 4 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 9:55. USU_Noa 3 run (Coles kick), 5:54. USU_FG Coles 32, :00. Third Quarter SJSU_FG Mercurio 44, 9:32. USU_Bowling 5 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 7:12. Fourth Quarter USU_D.Wright 41 pass from Bonner (Coles kick), 10:17. USU_FG Coles 40, 6:28. USU_Tyler 6 run (Coles kick), 5:21. ___ USU SJSU First downs 22 10 Total Net Yards 410 150 Rushes-yards 47-147 22-12 Passing 263 138 Punt Returns 2-11 0-0 Kickoff Returns 2-35 6-105 Interceptions Ret. 1-45 1-58 Comp-Att-Int 21-35-1 19-32-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 2-29 Punts 4-35.75 8-40.625 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 5-33 8-100 Time of Possession 36:56 23:04 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Utah St., Tyler 21-61, Noa 10-41, Makakona 9-35, Peasley 2-5, Bonner 5-5. San Jose St., Nash 7-16, Nevens 10-12, Robinson 3-3, Starkel 1-(minus 8), (Team) 1-(minus 11). PASSING_Utah St., Bonner 21-34-1-263, Peasley 0-1-0-0. San Jose St., Starkel 19-29-1-138, Nash 0-3-0-0. RECEIVING_Utah St., Thompkins 6-127, Wright 3-50, McGriff 3-29, Bowling 3-25, Noa 2-12, Tyler 2-12, Terrell 1-6, Scarver 1-2. San Jose St., Hamilton 4-43, Robinson 3-4, Braddock 2-19, Deese 2-10, Holiness 2-8, Nevens 2-7, Loving-Black 1-23, Miller 1-16, Canaan 1-6, (Team) 1-2. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Utah St., Coles 28.