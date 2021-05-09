Vancouver Canucks Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 Vancouver Canucks POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 6 Brock Boeser 49 20 21 41 -6 12 7 2 1 119 .168 F 9 J.T. Miller 46 13 25 38 -10 33 3 0 4 92 .141 D 43 Quinn Hughes 49 3 33 36 -25 22 0 0 0 88 .034 F 53 Bo Horvat 49 16 19 35 -3 14 6 0 2 111 .144 F 36 Nils Hoglander 49 10 14 24 -3 12 1 0 1 99 .101 F 40 Elias Pettersson 26 10 11 21 0 6 4 0 1 63 .159 D 57 Tyler Myers 49 5 13 18 -7 49 0 1 2 96 .052 F 70 Tanner Pearson 45 10 6 16 -12 26 2 0 2 98 .102 D 88 Nate Schmidt 48 5 10 15 -1 4 0 0 1 71 .070 F 20 Brandon Sutter 43 9 3 12 -9 2 0 2 0 65 .138 D 40 Jordie Benn 31 1 8 9 5 9 0 0 0 39 .026 F 64 Tyler Motte 24 6 3 9 0 14 0 0 1 40 .150 D 23 Alexander Edler 46 0 7 7 -10 54 0 0 0 87 .000 F 11 Adam Gaudette 33 4 3 7 -13 12 0 0 0 59 .068 D 27 Travis Hamonic 31 1 5 6 -3 37 0 0 0 64 .016 F 83 Jay Beagle 30 1 4 5 -2 8 0 0 0 21 .048 F 13 Jayce Hawryluk 23 2 3 5 0 9 0 0 1 16 .125 F 18 Jake Virtanen 38 5 0 5 -4 41 1 0 1 50 .100 F 26 Antoine Roussel 35 1 3 4 4 37 0 0 0 28 .036 D 48 Olli Juolevi 21 2 1 3 3 0 0 0 0 22 .091 F 44 Tyler Graovac 7 2 0 2 2 2 0 0 0 5 .400 F 71 Zack MacEwen 29 1 1 2 -2 40 0 0 0 28 .036 F 72 Travis Boyd 12 1 0 1 -3 0 0 0 0 6 .167 D 63 Jalen Chatfield 15 0 1 1 -6 8 0 0 0 10 .000 F 21 Loui Eriksson 7 0 1 1 -3 2 0 0 0 5 .000 F 15 Matthew Highmore 11 0 1 1 -1 2 0 0 0 11 .000 D 25 Brogan Rafferty 1 0 1 1 -1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 3 Jack Rathbone 3 1 0 1 3 0 0 0 0 5 .200 F 24 Jimmy Vesey 13 0 1 1 -6 0 0 0 0 17 .000 F 95 Justin Bailey 3 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 6 .000 D 55 Guillaume Brisebois 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 78 Kole Lind 6 0 0 0 -4 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 56 Marc Michaelis 9 0 0 0 -2 2 0 0 0 3 .000 TEAM TOTALS 49 129 199 328 -121 479 24 5 17 1428 .090 OPPONENT TOTALS 49 162 257 419 92 406 37 4 28 1630 .099 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 35 Thatcher Demko 31 1847 2.96 13 17 1 1 91 1024 0.911 0 0 0 49 Braden Holtby 18 1078 3.34 7 9 2 0 60 595 0.899 0 1 0 TEAM TOTALS 49 2965 3.08 20 26 3 1 151 1619 .901 129 199 479 OPPONENT TOTALS 49 2965 2.53 29 14 6 5 124 1423 .910 162 257 406 More for youSportsHartford's John Gallagher: 'Extremely disappointed' in...By Paul DoyleSportsTwitter reacts to Bobby Valentine's Stamford mayoral bidBy Paul Doyle