Vanderbilt 24, Colorado St. 21

Vanderbilt 0 7 14 3 24
Colorado St. 7 7 0 7 21
First Quarter

CSU_D.Bailey 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 12:57.

Second Quarter

CSU_D.Bailey 20 run (Camper kick), 14:09.

VAN_Pierce 20 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), :47.

Third Quarter

VAN_C.Johnson 9 pass from Seals (Bulovas kick), 9:36.

VAN_Seals 1 run (Bulovas kick), 5:32.

Fourth Quarter

CSU_Tr.McBride 3 pass from Centeio (Camper kick), 3:07.

VAN_FG Bulovas 38, :19.

VAN CSU
First downs 21 22
Total Net Yards 340 443
Rushes-yards 37-104 33-207
Passing 236 236
Punt Returns 3-6 1-5
Kickoff Returns 0-0 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 26-41-0 21-39-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-15 0-0
Punts 9-45.667 7-46.857
Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 9-64 10-99
Time of Possession 35:56 9:15

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Vanderbilt, R.Davis 17-77, Griffin 9-24, Boddie 2-3, Seals 9-0. Colorado St., Bailey 15-80, Centeio 11-75, Vivens 7-52.

PASSING_Vanderbilt, Seals 26-41-0-236. Colorado St., Centeio 21-39-1-236.

RECEIVING_Vanderbilt, Johnson 8-64, Boddie 6-38, Pierce 4-76, Sheppard 4-42, R.Davis 4-16. Colorado St., Tr.McBride 9-112, Wright 4-43, Scott 3-38, Bailey 3-36, Vivens 1-5, Butler 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Colorado St., Camper 46, Camper 39.