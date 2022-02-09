Vanderbilt's balanced attack sends it past Missouri 70-62

NASHVILLE (AP) — Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 19 points, Quentin Millora-Brown and Jordan Wright each recorded a double-double and Vanderbilt pulled away from Missouri near the end for a 70-62 win on Tuesday night.

Kaleb Brown's desperation, end-of-the shot clock 3-pointer with 4:52 remaining gave the Tigers a 58-57 lead, their first lead since a 22-18 advantage with 4:21 before halftime.