Vaughn stars as K-State romps to 35-10 victory over Kansas DAVE SKRETTA, AP Sports Writer Nov. 6, 2021 Updated: Nov. 6, 2021 3:51 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Deuce Vaughn led Kansas State with a career-high 162 yards rushing and three touchdowns, Skylar Thompson shredded Kansas through the air before a cheap shot knocked him out of the game in the fourth quarter, and the Wildcats cruised to a 35-10 victory over the Jayhawks on Saturday.
Thompson was 19 of 24 for 244 yards and a touchdown before he was hit by the Jayhawks' Gavin Potter out of bounds along the Kansas State sideline. Thompson remained on the ground for several minutes before finally getting up.