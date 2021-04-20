Vegas 3, San Jose 2

San Jose 1 1 0 0 — 2 Vegas 0 1 1 1 — 3 Vegas won shootout 1-0 First Period_1, San Jose, Knyzhov 2, 9:27. Second Period_2, San Jose, Gregor 4, 0:29. 3, Vegas, Stone 16 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 1:22 (pp). Third Period_4, Vegas, Stone 17 (Theodore, Pacioretty), 3:29 (pp). Overtime_None. Shootout_Vegas 1 (Tuch G, Stephenson NG), San Jose 0 (Marleau NG, Donato NG, Couture NG). Shots on Goal_San Jose 12-7-11-2_32. Vegas 11-14-10-5_40. Power-play opportunities_San Jose 0 of 2; Vegas 2 of 5. Goalies_San Jose, Jones 15-12-2 (40 shots-38 saves). Vegas, Lehner 10-1-2 (31-29). A_3,950 (17,367). T_2:43. Referees_Jake Brenk, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Kyle Flemington, Brandon Gawryletz. More for youSportsConnecticut's top baseball performances for Week 1/ Games...By Scott EricsonSportsThe Hartford Yard Goats will open at 100 percent...By Maggie Vanoni