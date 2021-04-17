Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SATURDAY, APRIL 17, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 42 14 34 48 23 22 2 1 7 71 .197 F 67 Max Pacioretty 41 21 20 41 17 10 5 0 6 157 .134 D 27 Shea Theodore 40 6 27 33 24 12 0 0 0 123 .049 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 43 11 20 31 9 37 2 0 2 140 .079 F 71 William Karlsson 43 11 19 30 13 2 1 0 4 83 .133 F 89 Alex Tuch 42 15 12 27 15 20 2 0 2 99 .152 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 38 10 16 26 15 21 2 0 3 54 .185 D 23 Alec Martinez 42 7 16 23 22 10 2 0 2 66 .106 F 92 Tomas Nosek 34 8 9 17 7 10 0 0 2 55 .145 F 19 Reilly Smith 43 9 7 16 8 8 2 2 1 98 .092 D 14 Nicolas Hague 39 5 9 14 12 22 0 0 0 55 .091 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 28 3 10 13 11 6 0 0 0 81 .037 F 28 William Carrier 39 4 6 10 0 12 0 0 0 45 .089 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 35 2 8 10 -2 30 0 0 0 38 .053 F 10 Nicolas Roy 40 4 6 10 6 12 0 0 0 37 .108 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 38 2 7 9 9 12 0 0 1 43 .047 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 24 3 2 5 -2 2 0 0 0 27 .111 D 3 Brayden McNabb 28 2 3 5 4 12 0 0 0 28 .071 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 26 Mattias Janmark 2 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 3 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 8 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 43 142 245 387 203 317 22 3 30 1393 .102 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 94 153 247 -210 326 17 1 11 1168 .080 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 29 1721 2.09 19 10 0 5 60 795 0.925 0 0 2 90 Robin Lehner 13 788 2.13 10 1 2 1 28 341 0.918 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 43 2601 2.14 30 11 2 6 92 1167 .920 142 245 317 OPPONENT TOTALS 43 2601 3.19 13 24 6 2 137 1388 .898 94 153 326 More for youSportsUConn men's basketball assistant Kevin Freeman taking new...Sports2021 WNBA Draft brought shock and thrill Thursday night,...By Maggie Vanoni