Vegas Golden Knights Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, 2021 Vegas Golden Knights POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 61 Mark Stone 44 17 35 52 24 22 5 1 7 79 .215 F 67 Max Pacioretty 43 22 23 45 18 10 5 0 6 163 .135 D 27 Shea Theodore 42 6 30 36 23 12 0 0 0 131 .046 F 81 Jonathan Marchessault 45 11 20 31 8 37 2 0 2 142 .077 F 71 William Karlsson 45 11 19 30 12 2 1 0 4 87 .126 F 89 Alex Tuch 44 16 12 28 15 22 2 0 2 107 .150 F 20 Chandler Stephenson 40 10 16 26 16 25 2 0 3 58 .172 D 23 Alec Martinez 44 7 18 25 24 10 2 0 2 70 .100 F 92 Tomas Nosek 36 8 10 18 7 10 0 0 2 56 .143 F 19 Reilly Smith 44 9 7 16 7 8 2 2 1 99 .091 D 14 Nicolas Hague 41 5 9 14 11 22 0 0 0 58 .086 D 7 Alex Pietrangelo 30 4 10 14 13 8 0 0 0 86 .047 F 10 Nicolas Roy 42 5 7 12 7 14 0 0 1 40 .125 F 28 William Carrier 41 4 7 11 0 12 0 0 0 48 .083 F 9 Cody Glass 27 4 6 10 6 8 4 0 0 28 .143 F 55 Keegan Kolesar 35 2 8 10 -2 30 0 0 0 38 .053 D 2 Zach Whitecloud 40 2 8 10 9 12 0 0 1 43 .047 D 52 Dylan Coghlan 25 3 2 5 -3 2 0 0 0 28 .107 D 3 Brayden McNabb 30 2 3 5 3 12 0 0 0 28 .071 F 75 Ryan Reaves 37 1 4 5 0 27 0 0 0 26 .038 D 22 Nick Holden 17 0 2 2 3 2 0 0 0 23 .000 F 26 Mattias Janmark 4 0 1 1 0 2 0 0 0 9 .000 F 13 Tomas Jurco 6 0 1 1 2 0 0 0 0 10 .000 F 38 Patrick Brown 4 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 5 .000 TEAM TOTALS 45 149 259 408 203 329 25 3 31 1462 .102 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 98 157 255 -211 342 17 1 11 1234 .079 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Marc-Andre Fleury 30 1781 2.09 20 10 0 5 62 830 0.925 0 1 2 90 Robin Lehner 14 853 2.11 11 1 2 1 30 372 0.919 0 0 0 35 Oscar Dansk 1 61 3.93 1 0 0 0 4 29 0.862 0 0 0 36 Logan Thompson 1 8 0.0 0 0 0 0 0 2 1.0 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 45 2726 2.13 32 11 2 6 96 1233 .921 149 259 329 OPPONENT TOTALS 45 2726 3.18 13 25 7 2 143 1456 .898 98 157 342