Verstappen frustrated at losing more points on 1st-lap crash JEROME PUGMIRE, AP Auto Racing Writer Aug. 1, 2021
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Red Bull driver Max Verstappen was quick to express his frustration after being taken out on the first lap of a Formula One race for the second straight time and losing the championship lead.
“Again, taken out by a Mercedes,” Verstappen said after Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix. “I was missing the whole side of my car. And the floor was damaged as well, so almost impossible to drive.”