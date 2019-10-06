Vikings-Giants Stats
|Minnesota
|3
|15
|7
|3—28
|New York
|0
|7
|3
|0—10
|First Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 31, 8:46.
|Second Quarter
Min_Thielen 15 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 14:55.
NYG_Slayton 35 pass from D.Jones (Rosas kick), 12:08.
Min_FG Bailey 48, 7:51.
Min_safety, 2:09.
Min_FG Bailey 32, :47.
|Third Quarter
NYG_FG Rosas 32, 7:35.
Min_Thielen 9 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 4:52.
|Fourth Quarter
Min_FG Bailey 45, 4:09.
A_75,041.
|Min
|NYG
|First downs
|22
|18
|Total Net Yards
|490
|211
|Rushes-yards
|34-211
|20-64
|Passing
|279
|147
|Punt Returns
|1-15
|1-17
|Kickoff Returns
|2-42
|2-76
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-2
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-27-0
|21-38-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-27
|4-35
|Punts
|1-57.0
|3-44.7
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|12-112
|5-45
|Time of Possession
|32:40
|27:20
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 21-132, Mattison 7-52, Abdullah 3-24, Cousins 3-3. New York, Hilliman 9-20, Penny 3-15, Gallman 2-14, D.Jones 3-12, Engram 2-5, Shepard 1-(minus 2).
PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-27-0-306. New York, D.Jones 21-38-1-182.
RECEIVING_Minnesota, Thielen 7-130, Cook 6-86, O.Johnson 4-43, Diggs 3-44, Rudolph 1-4, Ham 1-(minus 1). New York, Engram 6-42, Shepard 5-49, Slayton 4-62, Tate 3-13, Penny 1-9, Hilliman 1-4, Ellison 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.