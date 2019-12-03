Minnesota 7 10 0 13—30
Seattle 7 3 17 10—37
First Quarter

Min_Cook 2 run (Bailey kick), 8:12.

Sea_Carson 1 run (Myers kick), :11.

Second Quarter

Min_Harris 20 interception return (Bailey kick), 5:09.

Sea_FG Myers 29, :58.

Min_FG Bailey 47, :00.

Third Quarter

Sea_Penny 1 run (Myers kick), 9:02.

Sea_FG Myers 29, 5:46.

Sea_Moore 60 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), :05.

Fourth Quarter

Sea_Penny 13 pass from R.Wilson (Myers kick), 13:30.

Min_Treadwell 58 pass from Cousins (Bailey kick), 12:49.

Min_Rudolph 3 pass from Cousins (kick failed), 7:14.

Sea_FG Myers 36, :21.

A_69,080.

___

Min Sea
First downs 17 24
Total Net Yards 354 444
Rushes-yards 14-78 43-218
Passing 276 226
Punt Returns 0-0 1-9
Kickoff Returns 3-57 2-51
Interceptions Ret. 1-20 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-38-1 21-31-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-14
Punts 4-42.5 3-42.0
Fumbles-Lost 3-2 1-1
Penalties-Yards 3-30 1-30
Time of Possession 20:15 39:45

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Minnesota, Cook 9-29, S.Diggs 1-27, Mattison 4-22. Seattle, Carson 23-102, Penny 15-74, Homer 1-29, R.Wilson 4-13.

PASSING_Minnesota, Cousins 22-38-1-276. Seattle, R.Wilson 21-31-1-240.

RECEIVING_Minnesota, Mattison 4-51, Rudolph 4-50, S.Diggs 4-25, Cook 3-35, Ham 2-42, Conklin 2-8, Treadwell 1-58, I.Smith 1-6, O.Johnson 1-1. Seattle, Metcalf 6-75, Hollister 6-44, Penny 4-33, Moore 2-65, Gordon 1-10, Carson 1-7, J.Brown 1-6.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.