Vikings coach finalists: O'Connell, Morris, Graham, Harbaugh DAVE CAMPBELL, AP Pro Football Writer Jan. 31, 2022 Updated: Jan. 31, 2022 10:36 p.m.
FILE - Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris talks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have added Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to their candidate list for head coach. According to a person with knowledge of the process, speaking Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the organization is not announcing interviews before they're completed, the Vikings have requested to meet with Morris about the vacancy created when Mike Zimmer was fired last week.
FILE - Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell plays catch before an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. Vikings officials flew to California on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
FILE -Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh watches during an NCAA college football game against Michigan State, Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. According to a person with knowledge of the process, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday followed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022 .
FILE - New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham stands on the field before the team's NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 12, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search. According to a person with knowledge of the process, New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will interview at Vikings headquarters on Tuesday, Feb 1, 2022 followed by Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh on Wednesday.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have entered a fast-paced final stretch of their head coach search, including in their final four candidates the top two assistants for the Super Bowl-bound Los Angeles Rams and one big name from the college ranks: Michigan's Jim Harbaugh.
Vikings officials, including owner/president Mark Wilf and new general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, flew to California on Monday to conduct a second interview with both Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell and Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.