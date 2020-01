Vikings, like Texans, work OT to advance in NFL playoffs

Working overtime paid off for Minnesota and Houston this weekend.

One day after the Texans rallied from a 16-0 deficit to beat Buffalo 22-19 in an AFC wild-card game, the Vikings stunned New Orleans 26-20 on Sunday.

Kirk Cousins hit tight end Kyle Rudolph with a 4-yard fade on third-and-goal on the only drive of overtime. Minnesota (11-6) had blown a 20-10 lead before marching 75 yards in nine plays to win. Cousins' 43-yard completion to Adam Thielen got the ball to the Saints 2-yard line to set up the winning score.

“They brought all-out pressure and then Kirk made a great throw,” Rudolph said. “Like I said, I'm just so proud of our guys. I'm proud of Kirk, blocking out the noise and coming down here and playing huge all game.”

The Texans (11-6) will travel to Kansas City (12-4) next Sunday in the divisional round. Tennessee (10-7), which ended New England's run of three straight Super Bowl appearances with its victory Saturday at Foxboro, gets a trip to Baltimore (14-2) next Saturday night.

Later Sunday, Seattle (11-5) visited Philadelphia (9-7). The winner will be at Green Bay next Sunday because Minnesota's victory meant it would head to top-seeded San Francisco next Saturday.

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry leaves the field after winning an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the New England Patriots, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo: Steven Senne, AP

Both No. 6 seeds went on the road and won for the second straight year. Not only were both No. 3 seeds eliminated, but their forty-something Hall of Fame caliber quarterbacks, the Saints' Drew Brees and the Patriots Tom Brady, took quick exits.

The Vikings faded in December, losing three of five outings to fall short in the NFC North behind Green Bay and wind up as the lowest NFC seed. But with a staunch defense and strong pass rush that had Brees and the Saints off-balance for much of the game, it appeared Minnesota would not need extra time.

Then Brees found Taysom Hill for a 20-yard touchdown to cap an 85-yard drive, and Wil Lutz made a 49-yard field goal in the dying seconds to force overtime.

It was the second straight time the Saints' season had ended in OT in the Superdome. New Orleans (13-4) fell to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC championship game last January, damaged greatly by an egregious missed penalty call.

AFC

Houston at Kansas City

The Texans already have won at Arrowhead Stadium this season, 31-24 in October. Deshaun Watson threw for 280 yards and a touchdown while running for two more in outdueling Patrick Mahomes. Carlos Hyde ran for 116 yards and a touchdown against the team that traded him to Houston in the preseason.

Back then, however, Kansas City's defense hadn't blossomed. Now, under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo — whose units traditionally take a while to coalesce — the Chiefs are formidable. They've allowed 69 points in the past six games, all wins.

KC also has gotten healthier down the stretch.

Tennessee at Baltimore

The Ravens have won 12 straight for the best record in the league. All-Pro quarterback Lamar Jackson will present a major problem with his arm and legs for the Titans, who managed virtually no pressure on the stationary Brady in their wild-card win.

But Tennessee isn't afraid of going anywhere, as it proved in foggy Foxborough by making the defending champions look ordinary. It already has a fierce rivalry with Baltimore.

``Just a huge challenge, with what they have been able to do in all three phases,'' coach Mike Vrabel said. ``We’ll have to try to find a way to slow them down.‘’

