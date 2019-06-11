Voit, Ursela lead Yanks over Mets 12-5 in twin-bill opener

NEW YORK (AP) — Gio Urshela and Luke Voit homered off Zack Wheeler in a five-run fourth inning, and the New York Yankees tied their season high with 15 hits in a 12-5 rout of the Mets on Tuesday that opened a day-night Subway Series doubleheader.

Masahiro Tanaka (4-5) gave up a three-run homer to Jeff McNeil that put the Mets ahead 4-1 in the third but rebounded to win for the first time in a month.

Urshela had four RBIs and was a triple short of the cycle, ending stretch of 15 at-bats without a hit. Voit hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer and has 30 home runs in 102 games since the Yankees acquired him from St. Louis last summer, including 16 this year.

Gary Sánchez had three RBIs and tied for the AL lead with his 20th home run, a two-run drive against Tim Peterson in the eighth.

After falling out of the AL East lead for the first time since the morning of May 19, the Yankees moved back into a tie with Tampa Bay atop the division.

James Paxton (3-2) was set to start the second game for the Yankees and Jason Vargas (2-3) for the Mets in a matchup of left-handers.

Less than one-quarter of the seats were filled for the start of the makeup of Monday night's rainout. Despite brilliant sunshine on the late spring afternoon, there was none of the usual crowd buzz for the matchup of New York rivals.

Urshela tied the score 4-4 with a two-run homer off Wheeler (5-4), and Voit's homer put the Yankees ahead after a throwing error by third baseman Todd Frazier on a two-out grounder and a walk. In a sloppy game, the Yankees made three errors and the Mets two.

Pitching on six days' rest after the birth of his daughter Friday and the rainout, Tanaka allowed five runs — four earned — and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings. He had been 0-2 in four starts since winning May 12 at Tampa Bay.

Wheeler gave up a career-high nine runs — five earned — and 10 hits in 4 2/3 innings. Coming off a five-hit shutout of San Francisco, he has not won consecutive starts this year, and his 13 home runs allowed are one shy of his 2018 total.

The Mets have lost 18 of their last 22 road games, At 32-34, they have not been over .500 since May 3.

Kendrys Morales, hitless in 14 at-bats coming in, had hits his first three times up.

This was the fifth doubleheader between the teams. The Yankees swept the first three before a split in 2008.

Yankees left fielder Brett Gardner made a sprawling backhand catch on McNeil leading off the game.

Mets: 2B Robinson Canó (left quadriceps), OF Brandon Nimmo (neck) and LHP Justin Wilson (left elbow) were to play for Triple-A Syracuse against Charlotte.

Yankees: RHP Dellin Betances was scheduled for an MRI. Betances has been out all season with a shoulder impingement but is now feeling lat soreness. ... OF-DH Giancarlo Stanton (biceps/shoulder/calf) was set to play for Class A Tampa. He has not played for the Yankees since March 31 and reinjured himself May 20 on the first day of his previous rehab assignment. ... RHP Jonathan Loaisiga (right shoulder) threw on flat ground for the first time since May 9.

Mets: RHP Jacob deGrom (3-6) starts Thursday when the Mets open a homestand against St. Louis and RHP Jack Flaherty (4-3).

Yankees: LHP J.A. Happ (6-3) is likely to start Thursday's series opener at the Chicago White Sox.

