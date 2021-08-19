Votto blasts 3-run homer, Reds rebound to beat Marlins 6-1 MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer Aug. 19, 2021 Updated: Aug. 19, 2021 10:53 p.m.
1 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins o Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Luis Castillo throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto (19) celebrates after hitting a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the tema's baseball game against the Miami Marlins on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring on a single by Jorge Alfaro during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Miami Marlins third baseman Brian Anderson throws out Cincinnati Reds' Jonathan India at first during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021 in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Miami Marlins' Jesus Sanchez slides into second base with a double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, in Cincinnati. Jeff Dean/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joey Votto slammed a three-run homer, Luis Castillo pitched seven innings of one-run ball and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 6-1 on Thursday night.
Votto's 428-foot shot into the seats in right-center — his team-leading 27th homer — highlighted the Reds' four-run fourth after Miami right-hander Nick Neidert had faced the minimum in the first three innings.