https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/sports/article/WOFFORD-111-CARVER-37-15760207.php
WOFFORD 111, CARVER 37
Recommended Video:
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|CARVER
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Coley
|16
|1-5
|0-0
|0-0
|0
|0
|3
|Ferrell
|30
|2-8
|1-2
|0-3
|2
|4
|5
|Hanna
|21
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|0
|2
|0
|Augusta
|36
|0-4
|0-0
|0-3
|0
|2
|0
|Scott
|28
|3-11
|4-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|12
|Simmons
|34
|3-10
|4-4
|1-1
|0
|2
|12
|Middlebrooks
|21
|1-4
|0-0
|0-0
|1
|1
|3
|Mayuen
|14
|1-6
|0-0
|0-0
|2
|2
|2
|Totals
|200
|11-49
|9-10
|2-10
|5
|13
|37
Percentages: FG .224, FT .900.
3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Scott 2-6, Simmons 2-6, Coley 1-2, Middlebrooks 1-4, Ferrell 0-1, Augusta 0-3, Mayuen 0-4).
Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: 1 (Mayuen).
Turnovers: 21 (Simmons 7, Augusta 5, Ferrell 4, Middlebrooks 4, Coley).
Steals: 5 (Augusta, Ferrell, Mayuen, Scott, Simmons).
Technical Fouls: None.
|FG
|FT
|Reb
|WOFFORD
|Min
|M-A
|M-A
|O-T
|A
|PF
|PTS
|Jones
|15
|7-9
|0-0
|2-5
|1
|0
|14
|Mack
|23
|3-4
|1-2
|3-9
|0
|0
|8
|Hollowell
|22
|4-10
|0-0
|0-2
|5
|0
|10
|Murphy
|18
|6-10
|3-3
|0-3
|4
|0
|16
|Safford
|30
|4-5
|1-1
|0-7
|6
|3
|9
|Pringle
|24
|8-10
|1-3
|5-11
|0
|2
|17
|Godwin
|20
|7-10
|1-1
|4-7
|2
|1
|15
|Appelgren
|19
|5-7
|2-3
|3-5
|0
|0
|12
|Steelman
|19
|1-4
|0-2
|0-2
|1
|1
|2
|Gore
|10
|3-3
|0-2
|0-0
|1
|1
|8
|Totals
|200
|48-72
|9-17
|17-51
|20
|8
|111
Percentages: FG .667, FT .529.
3-Point Goals: 6-18, .333 (Gore 2-2, Hollowell 2-6, Mack 1-2, Murphy 1-4, Jones 0-1, Pringle 0-1, Steelman 0-2).
Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None.
Blocked Shots: None.
Turnovers: 11 (Mack 3, Hollowell 2, Pringle 2, Steelman 2, Godwin, Safford).
Steals: 14 (Hollowell 3, Safford 3, Jones 2, Pringle 2, Gore, Mack, Murphy, Steelman).
Technical Fouls: None.
|Carver
|10
|27
|—
|37
|Wofford
|59
|52
|—
|111
.
View Comments