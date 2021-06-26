Wainwright helps Cardinals end 5-game skid, tops Pirates 3-1 WARREN MAYES, Associated Press June 26, 2021 Updated: June 26, 2021 6:26 p.m.
1 of8 St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong hits a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt, left, runs after hitting a home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 St. Louis Cardinals' Paul DeJong is congratulated by teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 Pittsburgh Pirates center fielder Bryan Reynolds catches a fly ball hit by St. Louis Cardinals' Paul Goldschmidt during the third inning of a baseball game Saturday, June 26, 2021, in St. Louis. Joe Puetz/AP Show More Show Less
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Adam Wainwright pitched into the seventh inning, Paul Goldschmidt and Paul DeJong hit solo home runs and the St. Louis Cardinals ended a five-game losing streak, beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-1 Saturday.
The 39-year-old Wainwright (6-5) again stepped up as the Cardinals' stopper. Since June 9, he has broken St. Louis skids of six, three, two and five games.