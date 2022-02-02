Wake Forest dominates Pitt from the jump in 91-75 win Feb. 2, 2022 Updated: Feb. 2, 2022 10:29 p.m.
1 of15 Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) tries to save the ball from going out of play during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Wake Forest forward Isaiah Mucius shoots a 3-pointer against Pittsburgh during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) reacts to a call during the first half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Pittsburgh on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton (11) shoots over Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Pittsburgh coach Jeff Capel shouts to players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wake Forest on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) and forward Khadim Sy (20) defend against Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Wake Forest forward Dallas Walton (13) works around the defense of Pittsburgh forward Mouhamadou Gueye (15) and guard Femi Odukale (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Wake Forest guard Alondes Williams (31) is fouled by Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Pittsburgh guard Femi Odukale (2) defends against Wake Forest forward Jake Laravia (0) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Wake Forest forward Jake Laravia (0) grabs a rebound over Pittsburgh forward John Hugley (23) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Allison Lee Isley/The Winston-Salem Journal via AP) Allison Lee Isley/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Jake LaRavia scored nine of his 18 points in a little more than the first five minutes and Wake Forest went largely unchallenged in its 91-75 win over Pittsburgh on Wednesday night.
The Demon Deacons (18-5, 8-4 ACC) bounced back in strong fashion following their 94-72 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 29. Wake Forest has won seven of its last nine games.