Walker's 1st hat trick lifts Blues to 6-2 win over Red Wings WARREN MAYES, Associated Press Dec. 9, 2021 Updated: Dec. 9, 2021 11:54 p.m.
1 of14 St. Louis Blues' Nathan Walker (26) skates past hats on the ice after scoring his third goal of the night, during the third period in the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of the team's NHL hockey game against the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) scores a goal past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 St. Louis Blues' Ivan Barbashev (49) controls the puck while under pressure from Detroit Red Wings' Filip Zadina (11) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic (39) defends against St. Louis Blues' Ryan O'Reilly (90) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Detroit Red Wings' Danny DeKeyser (65) and St. Louis Blues' Dakota Joshua (54) vie for control of the puck during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren (39) watches Detroit Red Wings' Pius Suter (24) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 Detroit Red Wings' Robby Fabbri (14) scores a goal against St. Louis Blues goaltender Charlie Lindgren (39) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin (71) is defended by St. Louis Blues' Colton Parayko (55) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in St. Louis. Scott Kane/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nathan Walker scored his first career hat trick and fourth-string goaltender Charlie Lindgren made 29 saves, leading the St. Louis Blues to a 6-2 victory Thursday night over the Detroit Red Wings.
St. Louis coach Craig Berube was happy to see his newcomers make those big contributions.