EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jordan Walker hit a jump shot with 55 seconds left to give UAB the lead en route to a 69-66 win over UTEP on Saturday night.

Walker later added a pair of foul shots to help secure the win for the Blazers. Walker finished with 22 points. Trey Jemison grabbed 12 rebounds for UAB (22-7, 12-4 Conference USA).